The 58th Higgs Family Reunion was Sept. 8 at Schmidt Park in Altamont.
The descendants of George and Rachel Beck Higgs (his first wife) and George and Adeline Ward Higgs (his second wife) met for a potluck lunch at 12:30 p.m.
A brief meeting was held after the potluck. The first order of business was to vote to have next year’s reunion inside due to the last two years being rainy and cold. Prizes were awarded for various categories. Mary Higgs, 79, was the oldest woman present. Glen McNew, 80, was the oldest man present. Gary Call drove the farthest — 105 miles from Carbon, Indiana.
The most generations present were headed by Mary Higgs, her daughter, Mary Ann Spesard, her granddaughter, Katy Craig, and her great-grandchildren Savannah, Kinsley and Aiden Craig. There were two new babies born 14 days apart, so they each received a prize. Dominic Chapman, son of Lisa Fulk, and grandson of Jeff and Anna Fulk, was born Aug. 30, 2019. Aiden Michael Craig, son of Shawn and Katy Craig, grandson of Mary Ann Spesard, and great-grandson of Mary Higgs, was born Aug. 16, 2019.
The guessing games were won by Savannah Craig, Micki Veach and Katie Craig. There were no weddings or deaths reported this year.
Those present at this year’s reunion were Michael Call from Brazil, IN; Gary Call from Carbon, IN; Jeff, Anna, Lisa, Brittany, Daisy and Dominic Fulk from Mattoon; Katy, Savannah, Kinsley, and Aiden Craig from Paris, IL; Roger Stevens; Vera, J.R., Dale Higgs from Effingham; Mary A. Higgs; Mary Ann Spesard; Charles Goldsborough; Juanita Shamhart; Glen McNew; and Deanna Higgs from Altamont; Lowell and Micki Veach; Mark, Michelle, Christopher, and Paula Holland; Yvonne Flanigan; Bob J.; and Gwen Boyer from Mason.
A group picture will be taken next year. Gwen Boyer will be in charge of drinks and setting tables. Yvonne Flanigan will be in charge of the 2020 Higgs Family Reunion, which will be Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at The Family Gathering Center located on the campus of the Lutheran Care Center Altamont. Family will meet at noon for a 12:15 p.m. family picture, followed by a 12:30 p.m. potluck.
