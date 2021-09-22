Higgs family reunites in Altamont

The 60th Annual Higgs Family Reunion was held Sept. 12 at the Family Gathering Center on the campus of the Lutheran Care Center in Altamont.
A very small group of descendants of George Higgs gathered at noon for a potluck dinner and conversation reminiscing about days gone by. Avanelle Hooks, 97, the oldest living member of the Higgs family was able to make a brief appearance from her residence at the Lutheran Care Center.
Michael Call said grace before the meal. Afterward, the meeting was started by Yvonne Conner Flanigan. In the first order of business, Gary Call made the motion and Roger Stevens seconded the motion to have next year’s reunion in the Family Gathering Center.
After Avanelle left, Gwen Conner Boyer, 77, was the oldest woman present. Lowell Veach, 76, was the oldest man present. Angie Boyer Huckabay, 43, was the youngest person present. Angie Boyer Huckabay also came the farthest, 1,070 miles from Port Aransas, Texas. Gwen and Angie made up the family with the most generations present.
No births were listed since the last in-person reunion Sept. 8, 2019. Pauline Vail, 90, died Feb. 13, 2021.
The guessing game for candies was changed to a drawing. Michael Call won the jar of Tootsie Rolls. Micki Veach won the jar of chocolate candies. Lowell Veach won the jar of sugar-free candy.
Those present were Michael Call, Brazil, Indiana; Gary Call, Carbon, Indiana; Roger Stevens, Effingham; Micki and Lowell Veach, Bob Jara, Yvonne Conner Flanigan and Gwen Conner Boyer from Mason; Angela Boyer Huckabay from Port Aransas, Texas.
Last year’s reunion was a virtual reunion. This year’s reunion was sparsely attended, because of concerns for COVID-19 and non-vaccinated people. The next reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, the first Sunday after Labor Day.
