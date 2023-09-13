Higgs family reunites in Altamont

Descendants of George and Rachel Beck Higgs (his first wife) and George and Adeline Ward Higgs (his second wife) met Sept. 10 at the Fellowship Hall of the Altamont First United Methodist Church. A potluck was enjoyed and family members brought and shared old family photos.
The first order of business was to decide if there would be a reunion next year. It was decided a reunion will be held at Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, Altamont, on the first Sunday after Labor Day, Sept. 8, 2024. Everyone will order off of the menu.
Those present were Gary Call from Carbon, Indiana; Michael Call from Brazil, Indiana; Mary Higgs, Juanita Shamhart, Glen McNew, Twila Johnson-Lee, Tiffany Johnson, Mary Ann Spesard, Deanna Higgs and Roger Bailey from Altamont. Attending from Effingham were Roger Stevens, Rose Vogel Sutton, Charles and Virginia Vogel and Ruth Vogel. Yvonne Conner Flanigan and Bob Jaraczewski came from Mason. Katy Craig, Aiden, Savannah and Kinsley stopped by from Paris. Dee Henry and her daughter, Constance Giratos, came from St. Charles, Missouri.
Dee Henry was recognized for coming the farthest. She and her daughter, Constance, were also the most generations present. Dee Henry was also the oldest woman present at 85 years old. Charles (Chuck) Vogel was the oldest man present at 85 years old.
Roger Stevens brought fragrant, ripe pawpaws to share with everyone.
