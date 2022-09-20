Higgs family gathers in Altamont

The 61st Annual Higgs Family Reunion was Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Family Gathering Center on the campus of Lutheran Care Center in Altamont. There were 13 adults and three children present.
Those present were Mary A. Higgs, Charlie Goldsborough, Juanita Shamhart, Glen McNew and Bob Vogel of Altamont; Roger Stevens and Rose Ann Vogel Sutton of Effingham; Yvonne Conner Flanigan and Bob Jara of Mason; Katy, Shawn, Savannah, Kinsley and Aiden Craig of Paris; Evelyn Conner Olson of Glen Ellyn; and Deloris Brown Henry of St. Charles, Missouri.
After a potluck meal, Yvonne Flanigan called the meeting to order. Evelyn Olson read the minutes of the last reunion. She also read an article from findagrave.com about an annual Higgs family reunion from 1926 with 75 people present. Discussion was held that this probably wasn’t really the 61st annual family reunion, unless reunions weren’t held annually before. Someone started keeping track in 1961 for this to be the 61st annual reunion.
Everyone introduced themselves, and told how they fit on the family tree. Family tree charts were passed out and everyone was asked to fill one out. The goal is to have an accurate family tree chart for all of the descendants of George W. Higgs.
Discussion was held where to have next year’s reunion. Evelyn Olson moved and Deloris Henry seconded that the reunion be held at the Altamont First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The park is next door for the the children to play in. It was decided that all communication about the reunion include that 20 adults must be in attendance at the 2023 reunion or the reunion might not happen in 2024.
Roger Stevens said he was told he was the 150th descendant of George W. Higgs.
Deaths recorded since the last reunion are Judy Vogel, Sept. 12, 2021; Jim Ashton, Feb. 9, 2022; and Avanelle Hooks, May 15, 2022. Wanda Higgs’s death was also reported from April 23, 2021.
Prizes were awarded to Deloris Brown, 84, for oldest woman present; Charlie Goldsborough, 84, oldest man present; Aiden Craig, 3, youngest present; Evelyn Olson traveled the farthest, 249 miles; and Mary Higgs, Katy Craig, Savannah, Kinsley, Aiden Craig were the most generations present. Mary Higgs guessed the number of pennies in the jar.
The next reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Altamont First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
