Want to make a difference in the lives of almost 2,500 local kids? Want to help make December a brighter month for local families that are struggling? Want to spend time with amazing folks from our community? Then we need YOU to help make One Stop Community Christmas happen on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Lake Land College’s West Building!
It takes over 1000 volunteers to set up One Stop Community Christmas on Friday night (December 13, 2019), help 1000 families shop on Saturday, and clean up on Saturday night. If you have 2 hours or 4 hours of time to share, please come help us change lives. Register to join us today! Log on to www.onestopcc.org and click on Volunteers. There are age restrictions for some volunteer positions.
One Stop Community Christmas (OSCC) serves those in need in Coles, Cumberland, Shelby, Douglas, Moultrie, Edgar and Clark counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.