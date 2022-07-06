Hello Dave and Matt Poss to perform July 29

Poss Music Works NFP welcomes Hello Dave with special guest Matt Poss for a concert on July 29. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8. There will be a full bar and The Goat will be vending food. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For advance tickets, visit the Poss Music Works FB page. Kids 15 and under are free.
Hello Dave has been playing their “Chicago Twang” brand of rock 'n' roll for three decades all around the world. Their original songs have charted on country music radio. The five-piece band puts on a high-energy show, getting the crowd involved and making them move their feet. Local music standout Marty Williamson is the lead guitar player for the band and has a history of playing with Matt Poss as well.
Matt Poss will be performing with Hello Dave as a special guest. Matt is a well-known performer in the central Illinois region, with a loyal following for his Black Dirt style of Americana music.
Both Hello Dave and Matt Poss have been on international trips around the globe playing music for US troops stationed in places like Germany and Afghanistan.
“We are proud to present this show featuring two of the most successful indie songwriters from the area, Mike Himebaugh of Hello Dave and Matt Poss. They each have excelled not just in songwriting, but in their exciting and engaging performance of their music,” said Poss Music Works Executive Director Bill Poss.
The show is presented by Poss Music Works NFP, a not for profit based in Effingham with a mission to present live original music in the central and southern Illinois region.
