Heather Began Memorial Education Fund awards grants

The Heather Began Memorial Education Fund awarded two grants in 2020.
Jarielle Cameron, a first grade teacher at Altamont Grade School, received $500 to purchase hands-on learning activities for reading and math. Jason Mierczynski, a third grade teacher at Estrella Vista STEM Academy (Avondale, AZ) received $500 to integrate flexible seating into his classroom.
Robert and Julie Began, along with their daughter, Hannah, established the Heather Began Memorial Education Fund in memory of their daughter, Heather, who passed away in October 2019. The fund will award grants to K-4 educators in Altamont, Illinois, and her former school in Avondale, Arizona.
