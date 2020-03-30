'Hearts for Health Care' encourages community to spread the love for health care workers

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and HSHS Southern Illinois Home Care and Hospice have received a lot of support already during this COVID-19 health crisis with some asking what they can do to further offer support. Following a nationwide trend, HSHS St. Anthony’s is offering an option that families can do to show their appreciation for health care workers.
One thing that could make a strong impact is if residents could consider printing out a heart from the hospital website and placing it on their front doors or in their front windows. Chief Nursing Officer Bobbi Kinkelaar shared, “As our health care workers drive into work each morning or evening, they would see these hearts on their way in to work at our hospital and clinics,” she said. “It would really give our colleagues a boost to see how everyone is pulling for them.”
Visit stanthonyshospital.org/paper-hearts and print out the 8.5-by-11-inch heart flyer and display it on a front door or in a front window. There is also a heart outline that parents can print out for their kids to decorate and display. Everyone is encouraged to take a photo and share it on social media with the hashtag, #heartsforhealthcare.
