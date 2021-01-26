Heartland Human Services receives donation

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital medical staff recently made a $500 donation to Heartland Human Services to support their behavioral health programs.
Dr. Navi Arora, incoming medical staff president, recently presented the donation to the Executive Director of Heartland Human Services, Nikki Quandt, who expressed her gratitude for the donation.
“Many thanks to the HSHS St. Anthony’s medical staff for their generous donation toward helping us fulfill our mission of empowering people to improve their health and wellness,” she said. “We are blessed by their compassion and generosity and appreciate that they believe in our cause.”
Arora shared, “Heartland Human Services does a tremendous job of helping the most vulnerable among us, including the elderly and those who suffer from mental health and substance use disorders. The medical staff’s donation is a token of our appreciation for the hard work that they do in Effingham and the surrounding communities.”
