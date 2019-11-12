Heartland Dental topic at Sunrise Rotary

Travis Franklin, Executive Vice President and CFO of Heartland Dental, spoke to Sunrise Rotarians recently.
Franklin talked about the growth of Heartland, which he said as of November will have 1,000 dental offices. He talked about the Effingham-based company’s financial growth as well.
In 2019, he said Heartland’s goal was to invest in technology over the next two years. Technology investments, such as RPA Robotics Process Automation and AI Artificial Intelligence, he said, are being used to recruit dentists. The goal is 25% growth per year of dentists and employees. Heartland currently employs 1,500 dentists and 13,000 employees in 38 states. Franklin said Heartland Dental is proud of its local talented employees.
Franklin also said Heartland has a foundation that gives back with free dentistry days and dental programs for veterans.
