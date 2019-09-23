Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. welcomed a new Illinois real estate company.
Weichert, Realtors-Heart & Home, formerly known as Heart & Home Realty, is run by owners Matt and Mandee Hirtzel.
The new Weichert affiliate has offices in Effingham and Vandalia.
“Joining the Weichert franchise system and taking advantage of all the resources they provide their affiliates is the exact thing that we needed to move our company forward,” said Hirtzel.
As part of the Weichert franchise network, Hirtzel’s team can take advantage of training programs provided by Weichert. The Illinois affiliate is also eligible to receive sales leads from the Weichert call center to help grow its local market share.
“We believe in treating every customer like we would treat our own family,” added Hirtzel. “The support we get from Weichert will help us become even better at it.”
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. President and COO Bill Scavone was pleased to welcome the newest Illinois affiliate.
“I am thrilled to welcome our new friends at Weichert, Realtors-Heart & Home and their clients to the Weichert family. Their office has a reputation for great customer service and they are highly regarded in the Effingham area. The company also shares our client-first philosophy and is rooted in the region it serves.”
Weichert currently has affiliate offices serving over 350 markets in 39 states.
Weichert, Realtors-Heart & Home is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The company serves Effingham and Fayette counties.
