Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Thomas J. Epplin Health Professions Scholarship. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11. The application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships.
The Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship is available online for graduates (including current seniors) of Pinckneyville High School, Vandalia High School or St. Anthony High School (Effingham). The scholarship assists students seeking health profession careers. Students pursuing a minimum degree of Bachelor of Science in dentistry, medicine, optometry, pharmacy, physician assistant or nursing may apply. Scholarships of up to $1,000 may be awarded.
Applicants must complete the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Common Scholarship application, a general application that determines the applicant’s eligibility for one or more of the Community Foundation’s scholarships. Once submitted, applicants will provide supplemental information for additional applications.
Applicants will need a high school or college transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable) and college financial aid information.
For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, Program Officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.
