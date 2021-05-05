Effingham County Health Department announces nine new cases of COVID-19 from Friday, April 30, through Tuesday, May 4, and seven additional cases on Wednesday.
The health department will have a first- and second-dose Moderna Drive-Thru Clinic on Thursday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. The department advises those ages 18 and older to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity was 3.5% through May 2, while Effingham County was 2% for the same period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.