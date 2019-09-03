Savvy Senior
A free lunch and learn community education event with HSHS St. Anthony’s and local post-acute providers will focus on the differences between observation stays and inpatient admissions, home medications and safety, and planning for post-acute care. Presenters will include:
• Dr. Ryan Jennings, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital
• Christie Kirchhofer, Senior Services of Effingham County
• Amanda Spade, HSHS Home Care & Hospice Southern Illinois
In addition to the free meal, there will be door prizes. The event will be at the Senior Services Activity Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. RSVP to 217-347-5569 for this event.
