Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled the following blood donation opportunities.
Toledo
Sept. 3 — 2-6 p.m., Toledo Christian Church, 501 South Maryland
Effingham
Aug. 30 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 31 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 1 — 8 a.m.-noon, St. John's Lutheran Church-Effingham, 901 West Jefferson
Sept. 4 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 6 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 7 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 11 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 13 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 14 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
Sept. 3 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 210 S Pearl
Cowden
Aug. 30 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Cowden Herrick High School, South Route 128
Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance Support Group
Nearly 1% of the population, or about 3 million people in the United States, have celiac disease with incidence of the disease rising in recent years.
Celiac disease is a serious genetic autoimmune disease that damages the villi of the small intestine and interferes with absorption of nutrients from food. Gluten-free diets, the only known treatment for celiac disease/gluten intolerance, require extreme dietary restrictions and major lifestyle changes.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is offering a new support group for individuals and families with celiac disease and/or gluten intolerance. This support group strives to provide support and education to those living with this disease. The group is facilitated by a registered dietitian and will consist of an educational portion followed by group discussion.
The Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance Support Group will meet on the third Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library in the Workman Room, 200 North Third Street in Effingham. The first meeting is Monday, Sept. 16. Preregistration is not required.
For more information regarding this or other programs, contact St. Anthony’s Community Programs at 217-347-1529 or visit HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s website at stanthonyshospital.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.