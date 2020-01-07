Health Alliance Medical Plans and Sarah Bush Lincoln have entered into a five-year contractual partnership giving local health care consumers access to all products from the local health plan company and the local health system.
A commitment to integrated care at Health Alliance means patients at Sarah Bush Lincoln will have a health plan that seamlessly connects them to doctors, services and treatments needed.
Health Alliance’s provider-owned insurance model covers approximately 240,000 commercial and Medicare Advantage members in Illinois, Washington, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina.
“Considering our history in east-central Illinois dates back more than 35 years, we are thrilled to enter into this direct partnership with an organization that has a commitment to the health of the communities we serve,” said Health Alliance Chief Operating Officer Sinead Rice Madigan. “For more than 40 years, Sarah Bush Lincoln has served patients from Coles County and its surrounding areas with high-quality health care services. That’s why we believe a local health plan option will support this already excellent health care experience.”
Sarah Bush Lincoln Chief Financial Officer Dennis Pluard cited a few reasons for the new contract.
“Sarah Bush Lincoln has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, including the acquisition of the operations of Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia and several medical practices in Effingham (orthopedic, primary care, surgical care and interventional pain) where Health Alliance owns a considerable share of the insurance market. We needed to be active in this health plan to better serve the community.”
Pluard added, “We’re pleased with the contract and look forward to serving our patients’ health care needs in east central and southern Illinois.”
