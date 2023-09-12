The Effingham County Chamber announced the addition of Health Alliance to its roster of members.
Health Alliance brings a wealth of experience and a dedication to delivering high-quality medical care to Effingham County and its residents. With a strong focus on patient-centered care, Health Alliance offers a wide range of health care solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families and businesses.
“Health Alliance’s presence within our chamber strengthens our collective efforts to foster a healthier, more vibrant community. We look forward to collaborating with Health Alliance to promote wellness, health care access and economic growth in Effingham County,” said Lucinda Hart, CAE, MBA, IOM, President and CEO of the Effingham County Chamber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.