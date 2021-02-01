If you’ve received a letter from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) or your employer notified you that an unemployment claim has been filed in your name and you did not file that claim, it is important to stop that claim as soon as possible. Do not ignore it.
People in our area continue to be hit with these fraudulent claims, which is a form of identity theft.
If this has happened to you: Bring any paperwork you’ve received into the Effingham County Case Manager’s office and, with help from the local IDES office, that claim will be stopped immediately. No need to contact IDES yourself.
The case manager will also give you a checklist of ways to further protect yourself from fraudulent activity.
IDES will never request personal information via text. Fraudulent text messages appearing to be from IDES are circulating. Do not reply to these texts. This is a scam; IDES did not send the text.
Now that we’re entering tax season, for those who have had their identity stolen, the IRS is allowing anyone to apply for an Identity Protection Pin.
Apply online, irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams/get-an-identity-protection-pin, for this six-digit pin that you will receive in the mail.
Instead of using your Social Security number to file your return, you’ll use the IP Pin. This prevents bad actors from using your Social Security number to file a return before you do.
If you utilize a tax preparer, notify them immediately if your identity has been stolen so they can help you decide if this is the right approach for you.
The Effingham County Case Manager is available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Suite 2, to help people apply and certify for unemployment, report fraudulent unemployment claims, apply for SNAP and Medicaid, as well as help with other issues affecting people impacted by COVID.
To contact the Effingham County Case Manager, email effcocasemanager@gmail.com or call 224-209-6638.
The Effingham County Case Manager is a temporary position funded by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois.
