Hand surgeon Nash Naam named top reviewer for orthopedic journal

SBL Hand Surgeon Nash Naam, MD, FACS, has been named one of the 2021 top reviewers for the Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research journal. The medical article review process enhances manuscripts and makes them more relevant to practicing hand surgeons.
“This is a special group, which represented only about 7% of the reviewers in our pool this year. Those who make the list have a rare combination of commitment and skill. We consider their work important both to the success of orthopaedic research, and to our journal,” CORR Editor-in-Chief Seth Leopold, MD, explained.
CORR is a leading peer-reviewed orthopaedic journal and a publication of The Association of Bone and Joint Surgeons devoted to disseminating new and important orthopaedic knowledge. The journal publishes content of value to both generalists and specialists on all aspects of musculoskeletal research, diagnoses and treatment.
“The manuscript peer review process is essential before the publication of any scientific articles. I take this time-consuming, yet enjoyable, responsibility very seriously. I am grateful that my reviews have been highly rated because it encourages me to be even better,” Naam said.
Editors on the top reviewer list completed four or more reviews between September 2020 and August 2021. The top reviewers had an average analysis score in the “excellent” range. Naam reviewed nine international medical articles in 2021. His contribution was acknowledged in CORR’s December issue.
Naam practices at SBL Southern Illinois Hand Center, along with hand surgeons Patrick Stewart, MD, FACS, and Lisa Sasso, MD, FAAOS, at 901 Medical Park Dr., Effingham.
