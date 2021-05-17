The Hampton Inn & Suites Effingham has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for being in the top 10% of all hotels worldwide.
This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to guests around the globe. As challenging as the past year was, the Hampton Inn & Suites stood out by continuously delighting guests.
“This last year has been tough for everyone in the hotel industry. Our staff went above and beyond what was expected of them, and never lost sight of what hospitality and Hamptonality means while doing everything possible to ensure a great, safe experience for our guests," said General Manager Brian Milleville.
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent — delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.