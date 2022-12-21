Effingham-area National Trail Radio Club received a grant from the American Radio Relay League to fund a Severe Weather Seminar in Effingham on Feb. 18 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
"Our club will now be able to provide special giveaway products to the attendees, such as calendars, bumper stickers and handouts," said event Chairman Russ Thomas.
The seminar includes National Weather Service Spotter training plus breakout sessions on ham radio, home weather stations, guest storm chasers and incident command system training.
