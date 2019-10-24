Halloween at Evergreen

Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m., Evergreen Hollow Park, Effingham, hosted by Effingham Park District

Halloween Parade

“Tie Dye & Bellbottoms – A Groovy Halloween” will be the theme for the 2019 Halloween Parade Sunday, Oct. 27, in Effingham.

The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. Lineup for the parade will be at noon along Maple Street between Temple and Evergreen avenues. The parade will follow its normal routes.

Trick-or-Treats

Effingham

Citywide, Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Participants wishing to give treats are asked to turn on their porch lights. Parents are asked to accompany younger children, dress trick-or-treaters safely and monitor treats.

Downtown, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m. Look for businesses with balloons

Cornerstone Christian Church, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 3600 S. Banker St.

Teutopolis

Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30-8 p.m.

Dieterich

Saturday, Oct. 26 5-7 p.m.

Altamont

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Beecher City

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Shumway

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Watson

Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Mason

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Edgewood

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Sigel

Sunday, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m.

Stewardson

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Strasburg

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Turn on porch light if you wish to give treats.

Trunk-or-Treats

Effingham

Legacy Harley-Davidson, Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m.

St. John's Lutheran Church, Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.

Centenary United Methodist, Sunday, Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.

Watson

Watson Baptist Church, Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Watson United Methodist Church, Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-5:30 p.m.