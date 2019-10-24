Halloween at Evergreen
Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m., Evergreen Hollow Park, Effingham, hosted by Effingham Park District
Halloween Parade
“Tie Dye & Bellbottoms – A Groovy Halloween” will be the theme for the 2019 Halloween Parade Sunday, Oct. 27, in Effingham.
The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. Lineup for the parade will be at noon along Maple Street between Temple and Evergreen avenues. The parade will follow its normal routes.
Trick-or-Treats
Effingham
Citywide, Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Participants wishing to give treats are asked to turn on their porch lights. Parents are asked to accompany younger children, dress trick-or-treaters safely and monitor treats.
Downtown, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m. Look for businesses with balloons
Cornerstone Christian Church, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 3600 S. Banker St.
Teutopolis
Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30-8 p.m.
Dieterich
Saturday, Oct. 26 5-7 p.m.
Altamont
Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Beecher City
Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Shumway
Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Watson
Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Mason
Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Edgewood
Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Sigel
Sunday, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m.
Stewardson
Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Strasburg
Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Turn on porch light if you wish to give treats.
Trunk-or-Treats
Effingham
Legacy Harley-Davidson, Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church, Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.
Centenary United Methodist, Sunday, Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.
Watson
Watson Baptist Church, Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Watson United Methodist Church, Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-5:30 p.m.
