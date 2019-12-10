Effingham County Fair Queen Shayna Phillips and Junior Miss Hali Kreke helped present awards at the 2019 Effingham County 4-H Achievement Night. Easy Riders 4-H Club hosted the event.

4-H members and leaders celebrated another successful 4-H year. Nathan Hill was the big winner taking home the Newlin Martin Scholarship, Lori Voelker Award, County 4-H Award, 10-Year Member Award, and Top 4-H Member Award.

Below is the list of winners from the 2019 Effingham County 4-H Achievement Night.

Bronze Level

Annelise Donaldson

Ava Donaldson

Lukas Donaldson

Sierra Kreke

Jessica Larsen

Katelyn Larsen

Silver Level

Alexander Gordon

Ellie Macklin

Evie Macklin

Jayden Macklin

Emma Shelley

Hannah Shelley

Madalyn Stead

Isabelle Watkins

Kaden Watkins

Emerald Clover

Anthony Kreke

Effingham County Top Career Member Award

One top point winner in each of the County Award Divisions is recognized as the “Top Member” winner for their work throughout their 4-H career. Members must complete the State 4-H Award Application.

Sierra Kreke, 4-H Llama Lleaders

Evie Macklin, Midnight Riders

Alexander Gordon, Shumway Eagles

Jessica Larsen, Lit’l Bit Country

Alexis VanDyke, Sunshine Pals 4-H Club

Anthony Kreke, 4-H Llama Lleaders

Isabelle Watkins, 4-H Llama Lleaders

Grace Schumacher, T-Town Wranglers

Madalyn Stead, 4-H Llama LLeaders

Nathan Hill, Daisy Dolls & Guys

President Award

Anthony Kreke, 4-H Llama Lleaders

Vice President Award

Madalyn Stead, 4-H Llama Lleaders

Secretary Award

Katelyn Larsen, Lit’l Bit Country

Treasurer Award

Scarlette Sorling, 4-H Llama Lleaders

Lori Voelker Award

Nathan Hill, Daisy Dolls & Guys

Newlin Martin Award

Nathan Hill, Daisy Dolls & Guys

Grace Schumacher, T-Town Wranglers

Electricity Award

Evie Macklin, Midnight Riders

Jeff Brooks Scholarship

Jaycee Quast, Inside Out 4-H Club

Washington Focus Award

Ely VanDyke, Sunshine Pals 4-H Club

