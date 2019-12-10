Effingham County Fair Queen Shayna Phillips and Junior Miss Hali Kreke helped present awards at the 2019 Effingham County 4-H Achievement Night. Easy Riders 4-H Club hosted the event.
4-H members and leaders celebrated another successful 4-H year. Nathan Hill was the big winner taking home the Newlin Martin Scholarship, Lori Voelker Award, County 4-H Award, 10-Year Member Award, and Top 4-H Member Award.
Below is the list of winners from the 2019 Effingham County 4-H Achievement Night.
Bronze Level
Annelise Donaldson
Ava Donaldson
Lukas Donaldson
Sierra Kreke
Jessica Larsen
Katelyn Larsen
Silver Level
Alexander Gordon
Ellie Macklin
Evie Macklin
Jayden Macklin
Emma Shelley
Hannah Shelley
Madalyn Stead
Isabelle Watkins
Kaden Watkins
Emerald Clover
Anthony Kreke
Effingham County Top Career Member Award
One top point winner in each of the County Award Divisions is recognized as the “Top Member” winner for their work throughout their 4-H career. Members must complete the State 4-H Award Application.
Sierra Kreke, 4-H Llama Lleaders
Evie Macklin, Midnight Riders
Alexander Gordon, Shumway Eagles
Jessica Larsen, Lit’l Bit Country
Alexis VanDyke, Sunshine Pals 4-H Club
Anthony Kreke, 4-H Llama Lleaders
Isabelle Watkins, 4-H Llama Lleaders
Grace Schumacher, T-Town Wranglers
Madalyn Stead, 4-H Llama LLeaders
Nathan Hill, Daisy Dolls & Guys
President Award
Anthony Kreke, 4-H Llama Lleaders
Vice President Award
Madalyn Stead, 4-H Llama Lleaders
Secretary Award
Katelyn Larsen, Lit’l Bit Country
Treasurer Award
Scarlette Sorling, 4-H Llama Lleaders
Lori Voelker Award
Nathan Hill, Daisy Dolls & Guys
Newlin Martin Award
Nathan Hill, Daisy Dolls & Guys
Grace Schumacher, T-Town Wranglers
Electricity Award
Evie Macklin, Midnight Riders
Jeff Brooks Scholarship
Jaycee Quast, Inside Out 4-H Club
Washington Focus Award
Ely VanDyke, Sunshine Pals 4-H Club
