4-H Food & Clothing Show Day winners announced

Front row, from left, are Korina Hecht, Jillian Tappendorf, Jessica Larsen, Allison Boerngen, Ellie Macklin, Evie Macklin; back row, from left, Libby Reardon, Emma Beckman, Kateleigh Zeigler, Katelyn Larsen, Alexis Hetzer, Camille Zeigler and Queen Serena Strullmeyer.

On July 13, the University of Illinois Extension office in Effingham County held the 2019 Effingham County 4-H Foods & Clothing Show Day at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.

Winners are:

Foods and Nutrition

Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 101 - Coffee Cake — Jillian Tappendorf

Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 101 - Marshmallow Bars — Lillian Wernsing

Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 101 - 3 Cookies — Allison Boerngen

Champion 4-H Cooking 101 — Allison Boerngen

Champion 4-H Cooking 101 — Jillian Tappendorf

State Fair Winner: Cooking 101 — Allison Boerngen

State Fair Alternate: Cooking 101 — Jillian Tappendorf

Best of Show Ribbon and Champion 4-H Cooking 201 - 3 Cheese Muffins — Evie Macklin

Best of Show Ribbon and Champion 4-H Cooking 201 - 3 Scones — Emma Beckman

State Fair Winner: Cooking 201 — Emma Beckman

State Fair Alternate: Cooking 201 — Evie Macklin

Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 301 - 3 Dinner Rolls — Ellie Macklin

Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 301 - Yeast Bread — Camille Zeigler

Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 301 - 3 Sweet Rolls — Alexis Hetzer

Champion 4-H Cooking 301 — Alexis Hetzer

Champion 4-H Cooking 301 — Camille Zeigler

State Fair Winner: Cooking 301 — Alexis Hetzer

State Fair Alternate: Cooking 301 — Camille Zeigler

Best of Show Ribbon and Champion 4-H Cooking 401 - Pie Shell — Alexis Ordner

Best of Show Ribbon and Champion 4-H Cooking 401 - 1/2 French Loaf Bread — Katelyn Larsen

State Fair Winner: Cooking 401 — Katelyn Larsen

State Fair Alternate: Cooking 401 — Alexis Ordner

Best of Show Ribbon Food Science 1 — Ellie Macklin

Best of Show Ribbon Food Science 2 — Evie Macklin

Champion Food Science — Ellie Macklin

State Fair Winner: Foods Science — Ellie Macklin

State Fair Winner: Foods Science Alternate — Evie Macklin

Best of Show Ribbon Food Preservation - Canning — Katelyn Larsen

Best of Show Ribbon Food Preservation - Drying — Ellie Macklin

Best of Show Ribbon Food Preservation - Jams, Jellies, and Preserves — Camille Zeigler

Champion Food Preservation - Beginner — Camille Zeigler

Champion Food Preservation- Advanced — Katelyn Larsen

State Fair Winner: Food Preservation — Katelyn Larsen

State Fair Alternate: Food Preservation — Camille Zeigler

Clothing and Textiles

Best of Show and Champion STEAM Clothing 1 Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibits — Jessica Larsen

Best of Show and Champion STEAM Clothing 1 Sewn Clothing Exhibits — Libby Reardon

Best of Show and Champion STEAM Clothing 2 Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibits — Abby Feldhake

Best of Show and Champion STEAM Clothing 2 Sewn Clothing Exhibits — Emma Beckman

Best of Show and Champion STEAM Clothing 3 Sewn Clothing Exhibits — Hannah Tappendorf

State Fair Winner: Sewing — Libby Reardon

State Fair Winner: Sewing — Hannah Tappendorf

State Fair Winner: Sewing — Jessica Larsen

State Fair Alternate: Sewing — Korina Hecht

State Fair Alternate: Sewing — Emma Beckman

State Fair Alternate: Sewing — Jillian Tappendorf

Best of Show and Champion Shopping in Style Beginning — Kateleigh Zeigler

Best of Show and Champion Shopping in Style - Intermediate — Ellie Macklin

Best of Show and Champion Shopping in Style Advanced — Kaylynn Moeller

State Fair Winner: Clothing Shopping — Kateleigh Zeigler

State Fair Winner: Clothing Shopping — Ellie Macklin

State Fair Alternate: Clothing Shopping — Kaylynn Moeller

Fashion Revue (county only)

Champion Fashion Revue- Beginning- Trophy Winner — Libby Reardon

Champion Fashion Revue- Advanced- Trophy Winner — Emma Beckman

Visual Arts - Food Decorating

Best of Show Ribbon Food Decorating Beginning - Four Decorated Cupcakes — Katelyn Larsen

Best of Show Ribbon Food Decorating Beginning - Single Layer Decorated Cake — Jessica Larsen

Best of Show Ribbon Food Decorating Intermediate - Single Layer Decorated Cake — Korina Hecht

Champion Food Decorating - Beginner — Jessica Larsen

Champion Food Decorating - Advanced — Korina Hecht

State Fair Winner: Food Decorating — Jessica Larsen

State Fair Alternate: Food Decorating — Korina Hecht

