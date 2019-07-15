4-H Food & Clothing Show Day winners announced

On July 13, the University of Illinois Extension office in Effingham County held the 2019 Effingham County 4-H Foods & Clothing Show Day at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
Winners are:
Foods and Nutrition
Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 101 - Coffee Cake — Jillian Tappendorf
Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 101 - Marshmallow Bars — Lillian Wernsing
Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 101 - 3 Cookies — Allison Boerngen
Champion 4-H Cooking 101 — Allison Boerngen
Champion 4-H Cooking 101 — Jillian Tappendorf
State Fair Winner: Cooking 101 — Allison Boerngen
State Fair Alternate: Cooking 101 — Jillian Tappendorf
Best of Show Ribbon and Champion 4-H Cooking 201 - 3 Cheese Muffins — Evie Macklin
Best of Show Ribbon and Champion 4-H Cooking 201 - 3 Scones — Emma Beckman
State Fair Winner: Cooking 201 — Emma Beckman
State Fair Alternate: Cooking 201 — Evie Macklin
Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 301 - 3 Dinner Rolls — Ellie Macklin
Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 301 - Yeast Bread — Camille Zeigler
Best of Show Ribbon 4-H Cooking 301 - 3 Sweet Rolls — Alexis Hetzer
Champion 4-H Cooking 301 — Alexis Hetzer
Champion 4-H Cooking 301 — Camille Zeigler
State Fair Winner: Cooking 301 — Alexis Hetzer
State Fair Alternate: Cooking 301 — Camille Zeigler
Best of Show Ribbon and Champion 4-H Cooking 401 - Pie Shell — Alexis Ordner
Best of Show Ribbon and Champion 4-H Cooking 401 - 1/2 French Loaf Bread — Katelyn Larsen
State Fair Winner: Cooking 401 — Katelyn Larsen
State Fair Alternate: Cooking 401 — Alexis Ordner
Best of Show Ribbon Food Science 1 — Ellie Macklin
Best of Show Ribbon Food Science 2 — Evie Macklin
Champion Food Science — Ellie Macklin
State Fair Winner: Foods Science — Ellie Macklin
State Fair Winner: Foods Science Alternate — Evie Macklin
Best of Show Ribbon Food Preservation - Canning — Katelyn Larsen
Best of Show Ribbon Food Preservation - Drying — Ellie Macklin
Best of Show Ribbon Food Preservation - Jams, Jellies, and Preserves — Camille Zeigler
Champion Food Preservation - Beginner — Camille Zeigler
Champion Food Preservation- Advanced — Katelyn Larsen
State Fair Winner: Food Preservation — Katelyn Larsen
State Fair Alternate: Food Preservation — Camille Zeigler
Clothing and Textiles
Best of Show and Champion STEAM Clothing 1 Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibits — Jessica Larsen
Best of Show and Champion STEAM Clothing 1 Sewn Clothing Exhibits — Libby Reardon
Best of Show and Champion STEAM Clothing 2 Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibits — Abby Feldhake
Best of Show and Champion STEAM Clothing 2 Sewn Clothing Exhibits — Emma Beckman
Best of Show and Champion STEAM Clothing 3 Sewn Clothing Exhibits — Hannah Tappendorf
State Fair Winner: Sewing — Libby Reardon
State Fair Winner: Sewing — Hannah Tappendorf
State Fair Winner: Sewing — Jessica Larsen
State Fair Alternate: Sewing — Korina Hecht
State Fair Alternate: Sewing — Emma Beckman
State Fair Alternate: Sewing — Jillian Tappendorf
Best of Show and Champion Shopping in Style Beginning — Kateleigh Zeigler
Best of Show and Champion Shopping in Style - Intermediate — Ellie Macklin
Best of Show and Champion Shopping in Style Advanced — Kaylynn Moeller
State Fair Winner: Clothing Shopping — Kateleigh Zeigler
State Fair Winner: Clothing Shopping — Ellie Macklin
State Fair Alternate: Clothing Shopping — Kaylynn Moeller
Fashion Revue (county only)
Champion Fashion Revue- Beginning- Trophy Winner — Libby Reardon
Champion Fashion Revue- Advanced- Trophy Winner — Emma Beckman
Visual Arts - Food Decorating
Best of Show Ribbon Food Decorating Beginning - Four Decorated Cupcakes — Katelyn Larsen
Best of Show Ribbon Food Decorating Beginning - Single Layer Decorated Cake — Jessica Larsen
Best of Show Ribbon Food Decorating Intermediate - Single Layer Decorated Cake — Korina Hecht
Champion Food Decorating - Beginner — Jessica Larsen
Champion Food Decorating - Advanced — Korina Hecht
State Fair Winner: Food Decorating — Jessica Larsen
State Fair Alternate: Food Decorating — Korina Hecht
