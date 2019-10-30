The first meeting of the Easy Riders 4-H Club was held at Watson Civic Center Oct. 10.
President Hayden led the meeting. Flag leaders Melia and Jessie led the pledges and 4-H prayer. Roll call was answered by nine members. There was no secretary’s report to read. The treasurer’s report was read by Asha and approved. There was no old business. In new business, the following officers were elected: treasurer, Asha; president, Hayden; secretary, Brandon; vice president, Jesse; flag leader, Melia; phone callers, Lucas and Rosco; Facebookers, Gwen and Selma; photographers, Addie and Sidney.
It was announced Achievement Night will be Nov. 9. Because the club is in charge of the event, the Nov. 7 meeting was moved to Nov. 14 so the club could practice what to do.
Melia motioned to end the meeting and Rosco seconded it. The motion was carried. Refreshments were served by the leaders.
Brandon Walls, Easy Riders 4-H Secretary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.