4-H alumnus turns project/hobby into career

When asked what part of 4-H made the biggest impact on him, Stetson Bierman said "my 4-H projects." An obvious answer since he took his horse project to the next level, all the way to the rodeo.
Stetson, 19-year-old son of Bret and Jody Bierman of Hidalgo, is currently attending the University of Tennessee, Martin where he is a member of the collegiate rodeo team. The team finished fourth in the Ozark Region, just missing the College National Finals. In addition his college studies and competing on the rodeo team, Stetson competes in the rodeo circuit.
A step ahead in agriculture, leadership and communication skills are opportunities Stetson says 4-H gave him that he wouldn’t have gotten from other groups/programs. During his tenure in 4-H, Stetson held all office positions in the Grandville Gang 4-H Club. He was also a member of the Jasper County 4-H Federation, serving as president for one year. His fondest memories of federation are going to Holiday World and playing Laser Tag. His 4-H projects consisted of cattle, swine and horses. All these experiences taught him time management, communication skills, responsibility, and to take pride in his work; all skills he is using to help him succeed in school and the rodeo circuit. He forgot to mention generosity. The interview with Stetson for this article took place between events during the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s rodeo recently held in Palestine, Illinois. During the interview, Stetson was picking up trash and throwing it in trash cans.
His happiest 4-H memories were showing livestock with his friends and against them in a competitive, but fun way. When his buddies won and he didn’t, Stetson was happy for them. 4-H is where he got to meet and hang out with this closest friends.
Stetson’s rodeo experiences include:
- -Illinois High School Rodeo Association, where he was a two-time State Bareback Riding Champion and the All-Around Rookie Cowboy his junior year.
- Finishing in the top 15 bareback riders in the world at the National High School Rodeo Finals during his senior year in high school.
- Currently leading in the Whippoorwill Rodeo Series and the Lone Star Rodeo Series.
- Standing 11th in the world in the International Professional Rodeo Association.
- Standing ninth in the Great Lakes Circuit in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Bareback Bronc riding is Stetson’s favorite rodeo event with saddle bronc riding coming in second. In September, Stetson competed close to home (Palestine, IL) in the hardest rodeo circuit, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Stetson’s goal is to compete in this circuit’s culminating event held in Las Vegas.
Stetson would tell today’s parents that “4-H gives youth more opportunities and chances to get involved in something worthwhile. It truly shows when youth are involved in 4-H. They enjoy what 4-H has to offer and it keeps them out of trouble.”
To the youth, he would say, “4-H is a great program. It’s a lot of fun! I’m truly glad that I had the opportunity to get involved. It’s not just your typical youth program. And, you get to meet lots of new people.”
