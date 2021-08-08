The Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be held Sunday, September 5th, beginning at 1 p.m.
The special guest this month will be Carleigh Yeager of Louisville and will also feature the Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers.
It will be a great show, with your favorite classic country and Oldies rock for the whole family to enjoy!
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday of every month at Gym Bob's in Bible Grove at 44 Apostle LN.
Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956. More information can be found online at www.GymBobs.com
