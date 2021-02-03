Edward J. Grunloh was appointed as a director of Peoples State Bank Board. Ed will fill the vacancy left by the untimely passing of Tony Griffith in June of 2020.
Ed is the President of Grunloh Building Inc., a multistate design-build, project management and construction company located in Effingham. Ed also has designed, built and has ownership of multiple real estate developments. He is a 25-year Associate Member of The American Institute of Architects, Chicago Chapter. Ed received his associate degree from Olney Central College and Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
“Tony Griffith joined our board in 1993 and was a great director and friend. He was always very engaged in the process and provided great insight into business operations. His absence will be felt for many years to come,” said Stacy Moore, President of Peoples State Bank. “While no one can replace Tony, we are thrilled to welcome Ed as a director. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and management experience to our board.”
Ed and his wife, Lori, live in Effingham and have two sons, Andrew and Patrick, who also reside in Effingham and have recently joined the family business. In his spare time, Ed enjoys spending time with family, biking, hiking, running and playing golf with friends.
