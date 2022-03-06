Grunloh donates to SBL Hospice House

Tom Grunloh, owner of Grunloh Construction Inc. in Effingham, recently donated $10,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to benefit the new Hospice House to be built in 2022 on the hospital’s main campus. A plaque recognizing Grunloh’s donation will be placed in the Hospice House once it’s complete.
“When Sarah Bush Lincoln made the decision to build a Hospice House, I knew that I wanted to donate and help those nearing the end of life because at some point hospice will affect all of us,” Grunloh said. “This Hospice House will be used by families from several counties across central and southern Illinois. It’s a perfect way to give back and help others at a time that is so important.”
Construction on the $8 million house will begin this spring. Through a campaign called "The most important home you’ll ever build," the SBL Health Foundation is raising $1 million to help offset construction costs and another $1.5 million to fund an endowment. While most insurance companies pay for care in a hospice house, they don’t pay room and board. Earnings from the endowment will help those without resources pay for their stay.
“We’re incredibly thankful for Tom’s generous donation that will directly impact families as they say their final goodbyes to loved ones,” Amy Card, SBL Health Foundation director, said. “He does so much for communities across east-central Illinois, and we’re honored to recognize him in the Hospice House once it’s complete in early 2023.”
