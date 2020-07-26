Grunloh Construction donates to Mobile Miracles

Grunloh Construction Inc. of Effingham recently donated $10,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to benefit the Mobile Miracles Campaign.
Mobile Miracles is an initiative to raise $600,000 to purchase a new Dental Bus to provide preventive and restorative care and education to underserved children across East Central Illinois.
“We’re so appreciative of Tom Grunloh and Grunloh Construction for their generous donation to this campaign. When our new dental unit arrives this fall, Dr. Cody Gass, DMD, and our dental team will travel across our service area providing much-needed dental care to uninsured and underinsured children who otherwise may never have the opportunity to visit a dentist. Thanks to donors like Grunloh Construction, we’re able to take the dentist to these kids and provide cleanings, fillings and often relief from infection and pain,” SBL Health Foundation Director Amy Card said.
