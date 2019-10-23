In April 2019, Mike Builta, a Growmark vice president and long-time employee, passed away unexpectedly. To honor his memory, the Growmark Foundation will be providing 100 FFA jackets to FFA members in Illinois.
Twenty-five jackets will be provided each year over the next four years. Students submitted an essay explaining what an FFA jacket means to them and their goals as an FFA member.
Among the 2019 recipients is North Clay FFA Chapter member Lucy Clark.
