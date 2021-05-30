Griffith named VP, Chief Operating Officer of Peoples State Bank

During the Peoples State Bank Annual Stockholder Meeting, Melisa Griffith was promoted to Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
In this capacity, she will be a resource for all the departments and branches of Peoples State Bank. She will participate in employee recruitment, human resources functions, product development and will review operational efficiencies in addition to continuing to serve as Trust Officer.
Melisa joined Peoples State Bank in May of 1994. She has worked in many areas of the bank including customer service, internet service and trust.
“Melisa is very deserving of this promotion. Her 25-plus years of experience in several different areas of the bank will enable her to excel in this new position,” said Stacy Moore, President of Peoples State Bank. “As we continue to grow, communication remains vital to the success of our organization and Melisa fills a much-needed role in coordinating between departments and our branch network.”
Melisa resides in Newton with her husband and son. Melisa served as past board secretary of the Jasper County Community Foundation. She enjoys spending time going to auctions, traveling, looking for antiques, and working in her landscaping.
