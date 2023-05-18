Green graduates from Southwestern Illinois Police Academy

Deputy Ryan Green, who was hired by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office in December 2022, has graduated from the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy and has passed the Law Enforcement Certification Examination.
Green is now on duty in Effingham County with his Field Training Officer continuing his training. The FTO portion of his training lasts approximately 12 weeks.
Green is a 2016 graduate of Cumberland County High School. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration in 2020. He is also serving in the Illinois National Guard as a Military Geospatial Intelligence Specialist. Green resides in rural Beecher City with his family.
