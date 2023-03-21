Green Creek Drone Company offers leading technology in agriculture

The Equity and WebAir LLC are partnering in a new business.
Green Creek Drone Company is focused on making cutting-edge drone sprayer technology available to corn, soybean, and wheat producers across the Midwest. This technology allows producers to “take control” of aerial applications made to their crops. Green Creek Drone Company will also be working closely with The Equity’s Agronomy Department, providing custom application of fungicides in select areas through the first growing season. Tony Weber, who has years of experience with drone applications, will be leading the team as General Manager.
Farmers can elect to purchase their own drone and work with Green Creek Drone Company to make sure they have the required licensing and necessary training for successful applications.
“Aerial application has been a pain point for many growers in the past. The timing is critical, and fungicides are expensive. This technology allows growers to take control of their own applications, so they are made exactly when and how they want. We understand agriculture, not just drones, and I think that really shows in the training and expertise we provide” said Weber.
“We needed a partner with expertise and a commitment to customer service. Tony’s team applied over 13,000 acres with drones last year and they know customer service,” said Tim Bence, The Equity’s Managing Executive Officer. “Green Creek Drone Company will be a great fit for our business, providing the latest technology in agriculture to our customer owners.”
Weber began operating spray drones in 2019 making small- to medium-sized product evaluation trials. As the technology and equipment have evolved, he began making whole field commercial fungicide applications with drones. He now has over 600 spray drone flight hours with over 15,500 acres treated. To date, he has helped 50 farms incorporate a drone sprayer into their operation. For more information, visit www.GreenCreekDrones.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.