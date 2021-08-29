The South Central Illinois Continuum of Care (SCICoC) announces the availability of grants to prevent and end homelessness through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “Notice of Funding Availability (NOFO) for the Fiscal Year 2021 Continuum of Care Competition.” The CoC will accept and consider proposals from organizations that have not previously received CoC Program Grants. Organizations that have not received CoC funding in the past are encouraged to apply.
NEW PROJECTS
Only these basic types of new projects are eligible: Permanent Supportive Housing for chronically homeless and other specific high-risk populations, Rapid Rehousing, Joint Transitional Housing and Rapid Rehousing, Coordinated Entry, and HMIS. The NOFO provides details on each of these.
HUD also will consider applications that serve only victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking. These projects must be Rapid Rehousing, Joint Transitional Housing and Rapid Rehousing or Coordinated Entry.
Applicants for all new projects must submit a Letter of Intent with the project type and estimated amount of request to SCILCoC’s Lead. The Letter of Intent must be sent by email to Sandy Deters at sandyd@erbainc.org, copying Jessica Pauley at jessicadpauley@outlook.com by Wednesday, Sept. 15. All interested organizations are urged to contact the CoC and read the NOFO in its entirely before submitting a letter of intent. The FY 2021 NOFO can be viewed at https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/SPM/documents/FY21_Continuum_of_Care_Competition.pdf.
Organizations applying for CoC funding for the first time must submit IRS 501©3 documentation or other proof of HUD eligibility, description of programs and how you measure success, written references from funders or partner organizations, letter authorizing submission of application and most recent financial audit.
New projects that have been accepted must complete applications in HUD’s e-snaps electronic grants systems by Wednesday, Oct. 6.
RENEWAL PROJECTS
Applicants for renewal project must indicate their intent to renew and their plans for voluntary reallocation by Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Letter of Intent (and status of voluntary reallocation) must be sent by email to Sandy Deters at sandyd@erbainc.org, copying Jessica Pauley at jessicadpauley@outlook.com. Renewal projects must complete their e-snaps applications by Wednesday, Sept. 15.
ALL PROJECTS
The Monitoring, Ranking & Review will notify all applicants of acceptance, rejection or modification of their projects no later than Sept. 29.
Understand that SCILCoC has specific requirements for applicants, including:
The Monitoring, Ranking & Review Committee will carefully review the qualifications of the applicant and the proposed project to assure that they meet threshold requirements.
Projects that (1) are eligible; and (2) that meet threshold requirements; and (3) that demonstrate need; and (4) that demonstrate organizational capacity will be accepted and ranked in priority order using an objective process. The ranking process is posted at https://scilcoc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/CoC-Ranking-Scale-2021.pdf.
Individuals, for-profit organizations and unincorporated entities are not eligible to apply.
Applicant organizations must use the e-snaps system to submit their proposals. If interested, you are strongly urged to create an “Applicant Profile” in e-snaps immediately. Select hudexchange.info/programs/e-snaps to access instructions and the log-in page for e-snaps. If you do not have an e-snaps user account, select “Create a Profile” from the e-snaps login page. The South Central Illinois CoC will provide assistance with this step upon request.
Contact Sandy Deters at sandyd@erbainc.org for more information.
