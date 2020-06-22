Local businesses can apply for grant monies through a new program with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DECO).
The first round of Business Interruption Grants (BIG) will provide $60 million to businesses experiencing losses or business interruption because of COVID-19-related closures.
The BIG Program is available for up to 3,500 businesses that experienced a limited ability to operate due to COVID-19-related closures. DCEO will begin distributing funds to qualifying businesses in early July. The total program funding will amount to at least $540 million in grants for small businesses, $270 of which has been set aside for child care providers and is funded by the CARES Act.
Businesses eligible for the program must have experienced extreme hardship, demonstrated by eligible costs or losses in excess of the grant amount, since March and may continue to face depressed revenues or closure. The businesses must also have been in operation for at least three months prior to March 2020. An emphasis will be placed on those businesses that are located in areas that have experienced recent property damage due to civil unrest, exacerbating the economic impacts of COVID-19. The programs that may help in include:
Bars and Restaurants — $20 million for bars and restaurants unable to offer outside service, providing 1,000 grants of up to $20,000
Barbershops and Salons — $10 million for barbershops and salons, providing 1,000 grants of $10,000 each
Gyms and Fitness Centers — $10 million for gyms and fitness centers that have lost significant revenue due to COVID-19, providing 500 grants of $20,000 each
More information can be found online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/C19DisadvantagedBusGrants-DistressedCapital.aspx
