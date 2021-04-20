Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.