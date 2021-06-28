Grant to help Family Life Center provide critical services

The Family Life Center will be able to provide even more critical services to women and families in Effingham County thanks in part to a grant from Ameren Illinois.
"At the Family Life Center, we want to empower and equip women and families with the services and programs they need to live healthy, productive lives," said Linda Spindler, Development Director of Family Life Center. "We are so thankful for Ameren Illinois' support as we work to provide these essential services to the most vulnerable in our area."
The grant funds were made available through the Ameren Cares program, which connects Ameren Illinois with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. Ron Juarez, Regional Director of Electric Operations for Ameren Illinois said the key focus of the Ameren Cares program is to partner with nonprofit organizations to help empower communities and improve the quality of life in Ameren Illinois’ service territory.
“At Ameren Illinois, we know the importance of community because we don't just work here – we live here too,” said Juarez. "Through our support of the Family Life Center, we're showing our commitment to empowering our communities by giving back to the places we call home."
