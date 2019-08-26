Thanks to the Winnick Family Foundation, schools can apply for grants to help them cover the expense of a visit to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
The grants are for grades 4 through 12 in public and private schools with a low-income enrollment above 30 percent. The application deadline is Oct. 15.
The Winnick grants help defray the cost of transportation to the presidential library and museum. Groups receiving a grant also get free admission to the museum.
The Winnick Family Foundation offers the grants through the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that raises money to support the presidential library’s mission.
Visit http://bit.ly/Winnick-2019 for grant applications, which must be postmarked Oct. 15 or earlier. The grant awards will be announced later this year. For more information, call 217-782-2981 or email abigail.cline@illinois.gov.
“Education is the heart of our mission, so it’s wonderful to team up with the Winnick Family Foundation to help more students visit the museum,” said Alan Lowe, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “Every child should learn the Lincoln story and appreciate his continuing influence on America.”
The field trip grants, which must be used between Jan. 2 and Dec. 21, 2020, are coordinated through the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s Department of Education, which provides educational opportunities for learners of all ages to explore Illinois and American history and the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.
The department offers a variety of programs that use history to teach students about the Civil War, President Lincoln and STEM topics. It also provides lesson plans, including teacher resources built around oral histories in the presidential library’s collection.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln documents, photographs, artifacts and art. It uses that collection, modern technology and traditional storytelling techniques to connect visitors to the 16th president.
The Winnick Family Foundation supports programs for education, literacy, health care, art, culture, animal welfare and the needs of the worldwide Jewish community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.