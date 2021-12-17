Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.81
CBOT: $5.93
Soybeans
Equity: $12.70
CBOT: $12.85
Wheat
Equity: $7.55
CBOT: $7.75
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: December 17, 2021 @ 8:19 pm
