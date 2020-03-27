Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.31
CBOT: $3.46
Soybeans
Equity: $8.72
CBOT: $8.81
Wheat
Equity: $5.25
CBOT: $5.15
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 11:57 pm
Madonna Mae Rogers, age 89, peacefully passed away to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 while at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the Ashmore Cemetery in Ashmore, Illinois with Richard Vail officiating. Memorials in her honor may…
