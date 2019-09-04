Grain Bids 11 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.49 CBOT: $3.68Soybeans Equity: $8.26 CBOT: $8.75WheatEquity: $4.60CBOT: $4.61 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Lankford, Lonnie Matson, Lois Smith, CJ Walker, Paul Gordon, Evelyn Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHornets pick odd spot for nest at Oakridge CemeteryTeutopolis Knights of Columbus Hall rising from the ashesGolden Corral coming to Effingham; to fill Ryan’s Buffet site in 2020Fire damages Effingham homeMother of overdose victim brings awareness to communityAdvocates press for Clean Energy Jobs ActEffingham site gets state license for recreational cannabis; City yet to set local rulesFunnel cloud sighted over Effingham SundayEffingham woman injured in three-vehicle crashPolice perspective: Gun group learns what it's like to be an officer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
