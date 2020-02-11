Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.80
CBOT: $3.80
Soybeans
Equity: $8.73
CBOT: $8.85
Wheat
Equity: $5.50
CBOT: $5.45
Cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet may mix in. High 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 1:53 am
Richard Dean Carter, 80, of Florida, and formerly of Mason and Efﬁngham, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Burial will be Feb. 17, 2020, in Bushnell National Cemetery with military rights. Rick was born Feb. 20, 1939, in Morris, Illinois, to Oma (Smith) and Gordon Carter. After graduating from Efﬁng…
