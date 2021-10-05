Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.13
CBOT: $5.37
Soybeans
Equity: $12.21
CBOT: $12.50
Wheat
Equity: $7.16
CBOT: $7.41
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: October 5, 2021 @ 6:59 pm
