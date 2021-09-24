Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.02
CBOT: $5.27
Soybeans
Equity: $12.55
CBOT: $12.85
Wheat
Equity: $6.79
CBOT: $7.24
Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: September 24, 2021 @ 9:27 pm
John William Ruesken, 86, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY. Private family services will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. In lieu of flowers and gifts, m…
