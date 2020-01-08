Grain Bids Jan 8, 2020 15 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.84 CBOT: $3.84Soybeans Equity: $9.33 CBOT: $9.38WheatEquity: $5.88CBOT: $5.52 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries KRUGER, Wilmer May 1, 1943 - Jan 7, 2020 Jeffrey Bower Jeffrey L. Bower age 54 of Effingham, Illinois passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois. Boaz, Ruth Ruholl, Dorothy CARPENTER, DAVID Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrossing a line? Group seeks removal of cross from mural on city propertyMissy Dunaway of Cowden releases first music videoHome destroyed by fire; Shumway resident displacedPotential recreational cannabis customers come to Effingham only to find no sales3 injured in head-on collisionMode man charged with arson for Shumway fireCraig Lindvahl remembered for impact on communityDelays expected in double murder case01-06-2020 Jail ReportPeople advocate to keep cross in mural during demonstration Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
