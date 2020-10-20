Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.87
CBOT: $4.09
Soybeans
Equity: $10.36
CBOT: $10.64
Wheat
Equity: $6.37
CBOT: $6.32
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
