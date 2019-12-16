Grain Bids 9 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.88 CBOT: $3.88Soybeans Equity: $9.17 CBOT: $9.22WheatEquity: $5.70CBOT: $5.49 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries MORAN, WILLIAM Balding Hanneken, Kathryn MILLER, Faye Mar 1, 1929 - Dec 12, 2019 WALKER, Mark Aug 30, 1944 - Dec 13, 2019 Harder, Martha Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDieterich man sentenced to 15 years for sexual assaultAltamont discusses recreational marijuana salesNeoga Closer Look: 'Rockhounds' have collected 7,000 rocksEffngham woman injured in rollover accidentMan charged with burglarizing vehicles at St. Anthony H.S.Teacher retention contributes to exemplary performance for Beecher City schoolCASA fundraiser provides 'Polar Express' experience12-11-2019 Effingham Police reports12-11-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsPlanners recommend denial of new tower Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
