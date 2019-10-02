Grain Bids 3 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.78 CBOT: $3.87Soybeans Equity: $8.64 CBOT: $9.13WheatEquity: $4.96CBOT: $4.96 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Flowers, Adeline GILLUM, Brian Aug 26, 1961 - Sep 26, 2019 ANTRIM, William Apr 29, 1922 - Sep 26, 2019 Hotze, Thomas TOWNSEND, Samuel Apr 5, 1942 - Sep 22, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSECOND UPDATE: All lanes now open after I-70 crash between Effingham and AltamontJail Report 9-30-19Crash at Clark and BankerCounty board passes cannabis retailers taxFayette County Hospital undergoes signage and name changeUnit 40 bus driver ticketed after minor accidentEffingham considers facade rehabilitation project10-01-19 Jail ReportNeoga event brings community togetherUrbana man dies in I-70 wreck Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
