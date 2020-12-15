Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $4.20
CBOT: $4.24
Soybeans
Equity: $11.79
CBOT: $11.84
Wheat
Equity: $6.10
CBOT: $5.99
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: December 15, 2020 @ 6:10 pm
